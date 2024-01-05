Man and woman shot, killed in west Phoenix: PD

Police in Phoenix are investigating a double shooting on Friday that left two people dead.

The shooting happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Jan. 5 near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Both victims were pronounced dead. They were not identified.

"The area has been secured and will be shut down for an extended period of time as the scene investigation is conducted," Phoenix Police said.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

Map of area where shooting happened