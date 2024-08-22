Man arrested after alleged threats against Trump; monsoon overtakes Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

Alleged Trump threats; monsoon rattles Phoenix | Nightly Roundup
From a report of a man accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump being arrested, to another round of monsoon storms hitting the Valley, here are tonight's top stories.
From a report of a man accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump being arrested, to another round of monsoon storms hitting the Valley, here are tonight's top stories.
1. New round of monsoon storms move across the Phoenix area
Featured
"Winds to 60mph along with dense blowing dust can be expected," NWS forecasters wrote.
2. Arizona man in custody amid investigation into alleged threats to kill former President Donald Trump
Featured
Sheriff's officials with a southeastern Arizona county say they have taken a man who they identified as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate into custody.
3. Family looks for answers in deadly south Phoenix shooting in 2022; reward upped to $12K
Featured
A south Phoenix family is hoping to find answers in a deadly shooting that happened in a neighborhood near South Mountain in August 2022.
4. Trump visiting southern Arizona border before holding rally in Glendale
Featured
Donald Trump is traveling to the shrub-dotted hills of Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border to campaign Thursday on immigration, his signature issue since launching his first successful presidential bid nine years ago.
5. Two 8-year-old boys reported missing in northern Arizona found safe
Featured
Authorities say two 8-year-old boys who were reported missing in northern Arizona have been found safe.