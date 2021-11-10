Man arrested in connection to Buckeye car burglaries – police believe there are more victims

article

Thirty-year-old Joseph Malinconico was arrested in connection to a car that was burglarized in Buckeye, and police believe there might be more victims.

On Nov. 8, Buckeye Police officers responded to the area of Yavapai Street and 221st Avenue for reports of someone looking into cars. That's where police say they found Malinconico near his car.

His car was searched and police say they found items that were related to a nearby burglary. Malinconico was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of burglary.

Anyone who believes they're a victim of a vehicle burglary in the area of Yavapai Street and 221st Avenue, contact the Buckeye Police tip line at 623-349-6411.

