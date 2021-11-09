Phoenix woman seriously hurt after fight turns into shooting, police say
article
PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman was seriously hurt after a fight turned into a shooting on Tuesday night, the police department said.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 32nd Street and Roeser Road.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot during a fight. She was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Information about the suspect hasn't been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
