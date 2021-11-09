Police looking for woman in connection with break-ins in Phoenix and other Arizona cities

Officials with the Oro Valley Police Department are asking for the public's help as they search for a woman they believe is connected to a series of break-ins in various cities, including Phoenix.

The woman, according to police, was seen using stolen IDs and cashing stolen checks at multiple locations throughout Arizona. Besides Phoenix, authorities say she may be connected to crimes in Sierra Vista, Oro Valley, and Tucson.

Investigators say the woman appears to be in her 20s or 30s, with tattoos on her right hand.

In the video, the woman was seen with long black hair, but police say it's possible she's wearing a wig, and may now have different hair color or hair length. The woman was also seen driving a silver SUV in the video, but police did not mention the make and model of the SUV in question.

Anyone with information should contact Oro Valley Police at (520) 229-4900.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

