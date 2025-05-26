Man arrested in woman's stabbing death

The Brief Stephanie Barr, 35, died at the hospital after being stabbed on May 24 near Central Avenue and Watkins Street. Police say Barr intervened in an argument between two men when she was stabbed. The suspect in the stabbing, 53-year-old William Washington, was arrested.



A suspect has been arrested after police say a woman died after being stabbed over the weekend near downtown Phoenix.

What we know:

The stabbing happened just after 7:30 p.m. on May 24 near Central Avenue and Watkins Street.

Phoenix Police say officers arrived at the scene and found 35-year-old Stepanie Barr with a stab wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

The suspect in the stabbing, 53-year-old William Washington, was found nearby and taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the stabbing stemmed from an argument between Washington and another man.

"Barr attempted to separate the two and was stabbed by Washington during the altercation," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

Washington was arrested and booked into jail. He's accused of second-degree murder.

Map of where the stabbing happened