Man to be sentenced in killing of DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer
PHOENIX - The man who pleaded guilty in the killing of an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper over seven years ago will be sentenced on Aug. 14.
As part of a plea deal, Isaac King pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February for killing Tyler Edenhofer.
The backstory:
On July 25, 2018, troopers responded to reports of a man throwing rocks at cars along Interstate 10 near Dysart Road. When troopers got to the scene, a struggle ensued and King got a hold of one of the trooper's guns. He shot Edenhofer and wounded Trooper Dallin Dorris. A third trooper, Sean Rodecap, was not shot, but he was injured in the fight.
Edenhofer, who was a rookie trooper, died. Dorris was treated at a hospital and released.
King was arrested and initially pleaded not guilty.
Isaac King and AZDPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer (MCSO; AZDPS)
What's next:
King's sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.