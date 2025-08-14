Expand / Collapse search

Man to be sentenced in killing of DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer

Updated  August 14, 2025 7:34am MST
Isaac King pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 killing of Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Tyler Edenhofer. King is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 14.

The Brief

    • Isaac King will be sentenced on Aug. 14 for the murder of DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer.
    • On July 25, 2018, Edenhofer was shot along Interstate 10 near Avondale.
    • Two other troopers were injured during the incident.

PHOENIX - The man who pleaded guilty in the killing of an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper over seven years ago will be sentenced on Aug. 14.

As part of a plea deal, Isaac King pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February for killing Tyler Edenhofer.

The backstory:

On July 25, 2018, troopers responded to reports of a man throwing rocks at cars along Interstate 10 near Dysart Road. When troopers got to the scene, a struggle ensued and King got a hold of one of the trooper's guns. He shot Edenhofer and wounded Trooper Dallin Dorris. A third trooper, Sean Rodecap, was not shot, but he was injured in the fight.

Edenhofer, who was a rookie trooper, died. Dorris was treated at a hospital and released.

King was arrested and initially pleaded not guilty.

Isaac King and AZDPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer (MCSO; AZDPS)

What's next:

King's sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from Maricopa County Superior Court and a previous FOX 10 report on Aug. 16, 2018.

