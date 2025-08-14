Man to be sentenced in killing of DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer

The Brief Isaac King will be sentenced on Aug. 14 for the murder of DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer. On July 25, 2018, Edenhofer was shot along Interstate 10 near Avondale. Two other troopers were injured during the incident.



The man who pleaded guilty in the killing of an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper over seven years ago will be sentenced on Aug. 14.

As part of a plea deal, Isaac King pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February for killing Tyler Edenhofer.

The backstory:

On July 25, 2018, troopers responded to reports of a man throwing rocks at cars along Interstate 10 near Dysart Road. When troopers got to the scene, a struggle ensued and King got a hold of one of the trooper's guns. He shot Edenhofer and wounded Trooper Dallin Dorris. A third trooper, Sean Rodecap, was not shot, but he was injured in the fight.

Edenhofer, who was a rookie trooper, died. Dorris was treated at a hospital and released.

King was arrested and initially pleaded not guilty.

What's next:

King's sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.