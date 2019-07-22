Man beaten to death after car crash on Detroit's west side

Police are investigating after they say a man was beaten to death after a car crash overnight on Detroit's west side.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at Livernois and Davison. Police haven't been able to say yet what caused the crash but a 2007 Chevy Impala and a 2011 Buick Regal were involved.

Police say witnesses told them when the man in the Regal got out of his car, he was beaten severely and left by the suspect. The 24-year-old was dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a tall black man with a skinny build right now. We're told he wasn't wearing a shirt at the time and that the Impala was abandoned at the crash scene.

A worker at a coney island across the street told he wasn't surprised.

"You can hear it, you can hear the speeding. You understand what I'm saying? Like, you can be in the restaurant and hear the speeding," Juan Williams said.

Police haven't given the name of the victim.

Police also haven't said yet if they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other prior to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.