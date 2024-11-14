Man cashes settlement check in Glendale, and then chaos ensues

The Brief Two men were arrested after Glendale Police say they stole nearly $50,000 from a victim's car on Nov. 7. The victim had just cashed a settlement check and went to look at a truck to buy. He admitted he left his car unlocked with the money inside. The victim decided to chase the suspects down, which resulted in a car crash.



A Glendale man who just cashed a settlement check quickly had tens of thousands of dollars stolen from his car after leaving it unlocked while he was looking at a truck to buy.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment two suspects swiped nearly $50,000 from his car on Nov. 7.

"So you went to some location to buy a truck with the money in the car and then what happened?" police asked the victim.

The victim explained to the officer, "When we got off to get the truck, we had the money in the car, and me, like an idiot, didn't lock the car."

As the victim and his son were looking at the truck, the person selling it said, "'Hey dude, that car took off with something. He stole something out of your car, he said, and he left."

The victim decided to take the situation into his own hands.

He and his son jumped back in their car, calling 911 as they chased after the suspects. Glendale Police's real-time crime center traffic cameras captured the suspects crashing into another vehicle after running a red light at 67th Avenue and Olive Avenue.

"I was running after him and I lost him from the front of this complex to over here and then I seen him and I said 'I'll wait for the cops,'" the victim said.

Raymond Pouncy and Reginold Chatman were arrested. Inside their car, officers say they found $47,205 in cash.

"There's money all over the street, making a right-hand turn seeing the fighting, came up to a car accident and then fighting, and I was like, ‘You guys need to separate,’ and the guy is like, ‘He stole $50,000 from me,’" a witness said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼