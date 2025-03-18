Man, child critically injured in Phoenix crash

The Brief Three people were hurt in a crash on March 17 near 43rd Avenue and Mountain View Road. A man and a child are in critical condition. A second child is in stable condition.



A crash late Monday night in Phoenix left a man and a child in critical condition, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 11:45 p.m. on March 17 near 43rd Avenue and Mountain View Road.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found three vehicles involved in the crash.

"Two people did need to be extricated from their vehicle. A total of three people were transported to the hospital," Capt. Todd Keller said.

A man and a child are in critical condition. Another child is in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash, which is unknown at this time.

Map of where the crash happened