Man climbed on car to prevent driver from leaving: Phoenix Police

A family dispute resulted in an arrest Thursday after a man climbed onto a car to prevent the driver from getting away, police said.

Phoenix Police said officers responded to 17th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 for reports of a suspicious vehicle and learned that a man had tried to stop a driver from getting away by climbing onto the hood of the car.

The vehicle was eventually stopped by authorities on the Loop 202 Red Mountain.

The driver was arrested. No identities were released.

No injuries were reported.

