Man in critical condition following Maryvale stabbing: Phoenix PD

By
Published  May 16, 2025 11:15am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Brief

    • A man has been hospitalized in critical condition following a stabbing, according to Phoenix Police.
    • Detectives say the stabbing happened near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road.
    • The victim was found near 35th Avenue and Missouri.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition as a result of a stabbing that happened during the overnight hours on Friday.

What we know:

In statements, police said the stabbing happened at a parking lot north of 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers responded to the area at around 2:30 a.m. for reports of an injured person. They found the victim "suffering from critical injuries related to a stabbing" near 35th Avenue and Missouri.

"During the initial investigation, officer learned the victim was robbed and attacked by unknown suspects," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

Phoenix Police said robbery detectives have taken over the investigation.

Area where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from two statements released by the Phoenix Police Department on May 16, 2025.

