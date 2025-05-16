Man in critical condition following Maryvale stabbing: Phoenix PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition as a result of a stabbing that happened during the overnight hours on Friday.
What we know:
In statements, police said the stabbing happened at a parking lot north of 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers responded to the area at around 2:30 a.m. for reports of an injured person. They found the victim "suffering from critical injuries related to a stabbing" near 35th Avenue and Missouri.
"During the initial investigation, officer learned the victim was robbed and attacked by unknown suspects," read a portion of the statement.
What's next:
Phoenix Police said robbery detectives have taken over the investigation.