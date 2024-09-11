Man critically injured in north Phoenix apartment fire

The Brief A man is in extremely critical condition after he was found unconscious and not breathing in an apartment fire near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Two apartments were burned in the fire, and it's unknown how many people will be displaced. The cause of the fire is unknown.



A man is in extremely critical condition after he was found in a burning apartment fire in north Phoenix.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 10 near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix Fire says crews arrived at the scene and found flames coming from the first floor of a two-story apartment building.

"Crews made entry into the first floor unit and during their search and rescue they found an adult male unconscious and not breathing," the department said. "The patient was quickly extracted from the fire and transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition."

Two units were burned in the fire, and it's unknown how many people will be displaced.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

