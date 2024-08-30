Man dead after Central Phoenix stabbing: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they are investigating a Thursday stabbing that left a person dead.
In a statement released on Aug. 30, police say officers responded to the area of 3rd Avenue and Buckeye Road at around 10:30 a.m. for a stabbing.
"When officers arrived, they located an adult male, later identified as 35-year-old Cisco Dennis, with at least one stab wound," read a portion of the statement. "Dennis was transported to a nearby hospital where he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased."
An investigation is still taking place, and anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish-speakers can contact Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.
Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).
Silent Witness