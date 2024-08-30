Man dead after Central Phoenix stabbing: PD

The Brief A man is dead following a stabbing in Central Phoenix on Aug. 29 Police say the victim, 35-year-old Cisco Dennis, died at the hospital. Investigators are looking into what happened, and are asking the public to give them any information they might have on the incident.



Phoenix Police say they are investigating a Thursday stabbing that left a person dead.

In a statement released on Aug. 30, police say officers responded to the area of 3rd Avenue and Buckeye Road at around 10:30 a.m. for a stabbing.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male, later identified as 35-year-old Cisco Dennis, with at least one stab wound," read a portion of the statement. "Dennis was transported to a nearby hospital where he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased."

An investigation is still taking place, and anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish-speakers can contact Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

The Source Information for this article was gathered from a news release issued by the Phoenix Police Department

