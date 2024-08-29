Man dead along Grand Canyon trail: National Park Service
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - National Park Service officials say another person has died in the Grand Canyon area.
Per a statement released Thursday, search and rescue crews found the victim along a route that connects Lower Tapeats Camp and Deer Creek Camp. The victim, identified as a 60-year-old man from North Carolina, was reported missing on the afternoon of Aug. 27 after he failed to check in with a family member.
Park officials say the victim was on a solo multi-day backpacking trip from Thunder River to Deer Creek.
"An investigation into the incident is underway by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner," read a portion of the statement.
Other deaths have happened in the area
The Grand Canyon area has seen a number of deadly incidents in 2024. Since early May, there have been at least 10 deaths in the area, including this incident.