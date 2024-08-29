Man dead along Grand Canyon trail: National Park Service

article

The Brief A 60-year-old North Carolina man was found dead along a Grand Canyon trail route. The man was reported missing on Aug. 27. Multiple deaths have happened in the Grand Canyon area in 2024.



National Park Service officials say another person has died in the Grand Canyon area.

Per a statement released Thursday, search and rescue crews found the victim along a route that connects Lower Tapeats Camp and Deer Creek Camp. The victim, identified as a 60-year-old man from North Carolina, was reported missing on the afternoon of Aug. 27 after he failed to check in with a family member.

Park officials say the victim was on a solo multi-day backpacking trip from Thunder River to Deer Creek.

"An investigation into the incident is underway by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner," read a portion of the statement.

Other deaths have happened in the area

The Grand Canyon area has seen a number of deadly incidents in 2024. Since early May, there have been at least 10 deaths in the area, including this incident.