Man dead, child rescued after drowning call at Lake Pleasant, MCSO says

A man is dead and a child was rescued after being pulled from Lake Pleasant's Fireman's Cove on Sunday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said on July 16.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m.

"The preliminary details I have are a 25-year-old male and a child were in the water and they both had to be pulled out," Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with MCSO says.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead and the child is awake, breathing and stable.

No more information is available.

Map of where Lake Pleasant is: