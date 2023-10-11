Man dead following barricade situation in Cave Creek

A man is dead after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a garage in a Cave Creek neighborhood.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Ironwood Bluff and Hidden Springs Road just after 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 for reports of a man with a gun who was acting erratically.

Once at the scene, the man barricaded himself inside a detached garage. A SWAT team and negotiators were brought in to get the man to surrender.

"The individual refused to surrender and deputies heard what appear [sic] to be gunfire from within the structure one of which hit the SWAT team armored vehicle," MCSO said in a statement.

MCSO says deputies lost communication with the man and used a drone to enter the garage where he was found dead. The man was not identified. No deputies were hurt.

No further details were released.

Where the incident happened: