Man found dead underneath his mobile home: Peoria PD

Peoria officials say a man was found dead underneath his mobile home on October 17.

The incident happened in the area of 107th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. In a statement, Peoria Police said their officers, along with Peoria and Sun City fire crews, responded to the home at around 12:25 p.m.

"Upon arrival, it was determined an adult male (approximately 60 years old) was found unresponsive and deceased underneath his mobile home," read a portion of Peoria Police's statement. "The adult male was performing some maintenance underneath his mobile home, and it appears he had a medical emergency."

Police say while officers are still investigating the incident at the scene, the deceased man had no signs of trauma."