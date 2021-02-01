Man dead following shooting at Phoenix apartments

article

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a Phoenix apartment complex.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened at 11:41 p.m. on Jan. 31 near 35th Avenue and Dunlap.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say detectives are working to identify a description of the suspect and a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

