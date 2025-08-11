Man dead following shooting at north Phoenix motel: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man has been detained in connection with a deadly shooting that happened late on Aug. 10.
What we know:
In a statement, police said the shooting happened at around 10:45 p.m. at a motel near 27th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
What they're saying:
"When officers arrived, they found a male on the ground with a gunshot wound. The fire department responded and determined the male died on scene," read a portion of the statement. "Officers have detained another male on scene believed to be involved in the shooting."
What we don't know:
Police have yet to identify the victim or the person detained.
What's next:
An investigation remains ongoing.