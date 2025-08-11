Man dead following shooting at north Phoenix motel: PD

The Brief 1 man is dead following a shooting at a north Phoenix motel, according to police. The incident happened near 27th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Police say a person has been detained in connection with the incident.



Phoenix Police say a man has been detained in connection with a deadly shooting that happened late on Aug. 10.

What we know:

In a statement, police said the shooting happened at around 10:45 p.m. at a motel near 27th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

What they're saying:

"When officers arrived, they found a male on the ground with a gunshot wound. The fire department responded and determined the male died on scene," read a portion of the statement. "Officers have detained another male on scene believed to be involved in the shooting."

What we don't know:

Police have yet to identify the victim or the person detained.

What's next:

An investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the shooting happened