Man dead, woman injured after being stabbed during fight in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and a woman was injured after they were both stabbed during a fight early Sunday morning in Phoenix.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a fight near 10th Avenue and Buckeye Road at about 1 a.m., on Oct 31.
Once at the scene, officers found 21-year-old Jose Rodolfo Garcia Avila and a woman who had been stabbed during a fight with another man.
Avila was hospitalized in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Her identity was not released.
Police did not say if any charges would be filed.
More Arizona crime news
- Domestic violence incident leads to pursuit involving children in Mesa on US-60: PD
- PD: 2 men, teenage girl shot in west Phoenix
- PD: 2 dead after motorcycle crashes into car in Phoenix
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.