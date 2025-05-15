Man detained in north Phoenix shooting

The Brief A man was hurt in a shooting on May 14 near 15th Avenue and Cochise Drive. Police say another man believed to be involved in the shooting was detained. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.



One person is in custody after police say a man was shot on Wednesday night in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say officers just after 9 p.m. on May 14 responded to reports of shots fired near 15th Avenue and Cochise Drive. When the officers got to the scene, they found a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting, but no victims.

Evidence markers on the ground near 15th Avenue and Cochise Drive where Phoenix Police say a man was shot. (KSAZ-TV)

Soon after, a driver was detained near 40th Avenue and Lawrence Lane. The driver was not hurt.

Investigators say they learned of another man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

"This man was determined to be related to the shooting on Cochise Drive," police said.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in the case and the shooting victim's injuries are unknown.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened