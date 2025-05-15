Man detained in north Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - One person is in custody after police say a man was shot on Wednesday night in a north Phoenix neighborhood.
What we know:
Phoenix Police say officers just after 9 p.m. on May 14 responded to reports of shots fired near 15th Avenue and Cochise Drive. When the officers got to the scene, they found a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting, but no victims.
Evidence markers on the ground near 15th Avenue and Cochise Drive where Phoenix Police say a man was shot. (KSAZ-TV)
Soon after, a driver was detained near 40th Avenue and Lawrence Lane. The driver was not hurt.
Investigators say they learned of another man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.
"This man was determined to be related to the shooting on Cochise Drive," police said.
What we don't know:
No names have been released in the case and the shooting victim's injuries are unknown.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting.