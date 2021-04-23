Expand / Collapse search
Man dials 911 to say he's leaving the bar drunk, leads police on multiple-county chase

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
News
FOX 11

Suspected DUI driver in custody after hour-long pursuit

A man who called 911 to report he was leaving a bar drunk, led CHP officers on a high speed pursuit through LA and Orange counties.

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man is in custody after police say he dialed 911 to tell the dispatcher he is leaving the bar drunk and then leading officers on a multiple-county chase Friday afternoon.

According to the Rialto Police Department, people at the bar also called 911 telling them a drunk man hopped in the car and drove off. The suspect led authorities on a chase in the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in the Baldwin Park area before extending the chase to the San Gabriel Valley, then passing through West Covina, Brea and across Anaheim.

pursuit-423-4.jpg

The suspect eventually stopped their car on a small patch of grass in the Santa Ana area before officers placed him in custody. Moments before officers placed him in handcuffs, the suspect was spotted casually sitting on the sidewalk.

d79ee227-
pursuit-423-7.jpg
pursuit-423-9.jpg

