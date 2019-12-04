Man dies after being hit by 2 cars at west Phoenix intersection

A major west Phoenix intersection has reopened after a man died after being hit by two cars overnight.

According to police, 28-year-old Abimael Avendano Benitez was in or near the crosswalk when the collision happened near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police say he failed to yield to oncoming traffic before he was hit.

After the collision, Benitez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say both drivers stayed at the scene after the crash and impairment does not appear to be a factor.