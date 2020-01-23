Man dies after being hit by car in Maricopa
MARICOPA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Maricopa after they say a man fell out of a car and was hit and killed by another vehicle.
According to Maricopa police, the hit-and-run happened on Smith Enke Road near Santa Cruz. Police say the driver of the car that hit the man didn't stay at the scene following the collision.
The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan.
Police say the car the man fell out of stayed at the scene.
A road closure was in place early Thursday morning.