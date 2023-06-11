Man dies after being run over by car in Phoenix neighborhood

A man died after being run over by a car in a neighborhood near 31st Avenue and Greenway Road on Saturday night, and police said it began as a domestic violence call.

The 911 caller reportedly told police that she had been trying to drive away when she ran over her boyfriend.

When police arrived, they found a wounded 29-year-old Marcellano Herrera lying on the street with a woman trying to help him.

Herrera was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police that the 29-year-old was holding on to the car's passenger side door handle as it was trying to leave, and he fell over in the process.

The driver did not show signs of impairment and was released. Police did not confirm if the driver was Herrera's girlfriend.

