Man dies after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect on the loose
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in a car on Wednesday night.
The incident started after first responders went to the scene of a crash near 69th Drive and Fillmore Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.
A vehicle had struck a parked car, police said.
Investigators discovered 18-year-old Alan Roman in the vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Roman later died from his injuries at the hospital. No suspects have been caught.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.