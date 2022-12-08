Man dies after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect on the loose

Phoenix police are looking for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in a car on Wednesday night.

The incident started after first responders went to the scene of a crash near 69th Drive and Fillmore Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

A vehicle had struck a parked car, police said.

Investigators discovered 18-year-old Alan Roman in the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Roman later died from his injuries at the hospital. No suspects have been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

