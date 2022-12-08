Child dies after being hit by car in Phoenix

A child has died after being hit by a car near a Phoenix intersection on the morning of Dec. 8.

According to Phoenix Police, a man was walking his child to school near 27th Avenue and Pierson Street when they were hit by a car.

The child was taken to a hospital where he later died.

It's unknown if the boy's father was hurt.

"Reports indicate the pedestrians were crossing mid-block when the collision occurred," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

No further details were released.