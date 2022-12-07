Woman killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash

A woman is dead and a suspect is on the loose following a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the crash happened near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a pedestrian lying in the roadway.

The unidentified victim died at the scene.

Investigators say the driver involved in the crash did not stay at the scene.

There is no description of the suspect's vehicle at this time.

Roads in the area have reopened.

