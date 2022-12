article

Mesa Police is looking for answers after the owner of a shoe repair shop was found dead in his business.

The body of 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa was found inside Lamb's Shoe Repair near Main Street and MacDonald on Dec. 6.

Investigators are asking anyone who visited the shop between 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. to contact police at 480-644-2211.

No other information was released.

More Arizona headlines