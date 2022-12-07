Man shot in downtown Phoenix after fight over parking spot, witnesses say

A man was shot multiple times in downtown Phoenix, and witnesses say it happened after an argument over a parking spot.

The man, who was not named, was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after the shooting near 2nd Avenue and Fillmore. FOX 10 crews heard 7 to 8 shots in the area when the shooting happened.

The suspect left the area, but returned and has been detained by police.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police say more updates will come tomorrow morning.

