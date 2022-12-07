Teen dead, 3 others hospitalized after car hits tree in Surprise
article
SURPRISE, Ariz. - One teenager is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a car struck a tree in Surprise, police said Wednesday night.
The single-car collision happened near 151st Avenue and Paradise Lane.
All of the victims are teens, police said. One remains in life-threatening condition, and two are expected to survive.
"Further updates will be provided once more information is discovered in reference to the cause of the collision," police said in a statement.
More Arizona headlines
- Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake moves forward with lawsuit, asking for $3M in damages
- Glendale officer uses taser on accused shoplifter 14 times, bodycam video shows
- As another woman dies in a Phoenix hit-and-run crash, advocates blame dangerous city streets