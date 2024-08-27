Man dies after boat flips on Colorado River in Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - A man is dead after his boat flipped over on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.
The incident happened at 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 25 near Fossil Rapid.
The National Park Service says someone on a commercial river trip reported that an 80-year-old man entered the river after his boat flipped.
CPR was performed on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.
"Despite the efforts of the group and park rangers flown in by helicopter, all resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful," NPS said.
The man's death is being investigated by NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.