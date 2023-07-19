Man dies in custody after running from Mesa officers, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:30 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Dust Advisory
from WED 4:11 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County

Man dies in custody after running from Mesa officers, police say

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - An investigation is underway in Mesa after a man died while in police custody.

Mesa Police say officers on July 17 pulled over a vehicle near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive. The driver, 33-year-old Michael Medina, allegedly ran from the car and the officers chased after him.

"One officer caught up and made contact with Medina causing him to fall forward where he became unconscious and unresponsive after being taken into custody," Det. Richard Encinas said.

Handcuffs were taken off Medina and officers performed life-saving measures until firefighters arrived at the scene. Medina was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say officers had been looking for Medina since June 22, and he was wanted on five outstanding warrants and multiple charges, including threats and intimidating, disorderly conduct, burglary, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

"This investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as the investigation progresses," Encinas said. "All the information and evidence in this case will be turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review."

Area where the incident happened: