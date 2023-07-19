Man dies in custody after running from Mesa officers, police say

An investigation is underway in Mesa after a man died while in police custody.

Mesa Police say officers on July 17 pulled over a vehicle near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive. The driver, 33-year-old Michael Medina, allegedly ran from the car and the officers chased after him.

"One officer caught up and made contact with Medina causing him to fall forward where he became unconscious and unresponsive after being taken into custody," Det. Richard Encinas said.

Handcuffs were taken off Medina and officers performed life-saving measures until firefighters arrived at the scene. Medina was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say officers had been looking for Medina since June 22, and he was wanted on five outstanding warrants and multiple charges, including threats and intimidating, disorderly conduct, burglary, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

"This investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as the investigation progresses," Encinas said. "All the information and evidence in this case will be turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review."

