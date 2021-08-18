Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:30 AM MST, Coconino County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Lake Wind Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Man dies in shooting at Tempe strip mall

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a shooting at a strip mall near Priest and University Drive that left one man dead Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound to his ribs on Aug. 17. They began chest compressions until medical help arrived.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The suspect ran away before police came, but officers say the shooter and victim knew each other and that there is no threat to the public.

