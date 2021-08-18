Man dies in shooting at Tempe strip mall

Tempe police are investigating a shooting at a strip mall near Priest and University Drive that left one man dead Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound to his ribs on Aug. 17. They began chest compressions until medical help arrived.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The suspect ran away before police came, but officers say the shooter and victim knew each other and that there is no threat to the public.

