Man electrocuted while in North Phoenix hot tub: PD

Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway after a man was electrocuted inside a hot tub.

According to a statement released on June 29, officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. on June 29 to an injured person call at a business in the area of 68th Street and Chauncey Lane, which is located to the southwest of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard.

"When officers arrived they found an unresponsive man inside a jacuzzi with live electrical wires exposed," read a portion of the statement. "APS was contacted and was able to shut off the electricity to the building."

The man, according to police, died on scene. We have also learned from officials that the victim was working on the hot tub when the electrocution took place.

An investigation is ongoing.

Map showing where the incident happened