Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Man electrocuted while in North Phoenix hot tub: PD

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 3:05PM
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway after a man was electrocuted inside a hot tub.

According to a statement released on June 29, officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. on June 29 to an injured person call at a business in the area of 68th Street and Chauncey Lane, which is located to the southwest of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard. 

"When officers arrived they found an unresponsive man inside a jacuzzi with live electrical wires exposed," read a portion of the statement. "APS was contacted and was able to shut off the electricity to the building."

The man, according to police, died on scene. We have also learned from officials that the victim was working on the hot tub when the electrocution took place.

An investigation is ongoing.

Map showing where the incident happened