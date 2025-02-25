Man takes legal action against Phoenix PD for use of force incident when he was a teen

The Brief An 18-year-old man says Phoenix Police officers pinned him down and used excessive force on him, causing him to need surgery. He says the incident happened in January 2024 when police were called while he was in a fight with his dad. He was 16-years-old when the incident happened.



Body camera footage was released as the Phoenix Police Department faces another potential lawsuit over excessive use of force.

A warning: the body cam footage can be hard to watch.

The backstory:

The claim alleges three officers pinned a 16-year-old down, sending him to the hospital.

In the footage, officers repeatedly tell a father he is able to beat, kick and even drag his 16-year-old son. The claim states those same officers left the teen bloody, needing surgery.

"Your dad should beat you, other than sending you to the hospital. Your dad should beat you," an officer was heard saying.

18-year-old Sergio Nino was just 16-years-old on the night of Jan. 23, 2024.

Sergio, represented by his attorney Larry Wulkan, is now seeking half a million dollars from the Phoenix Police Department.

"This is a case about a 16-year-old kid who is mistreated by the very people that were supposed to protect him," Wulkan said.

It started with an argument between the father and son. That’s when three Phoenix Police officers were welcomed into the home.

Body cameras capture the father asking for help with the teen.

Dig deeper:

"We don’t parent people. That’s your job. If you need to physically discipline him, you physically discipline him. You drag him, you hit him, he only has rights from the government. He has no rights from you. If you wish to beat him, you can beat him. Belt him, belt him," an officer said.

They then go to confront the teen, who tells officers his dad is abusing him.

"He can tackle me?" the teen said.

"Yeah, legally," an officer said.

"Really? So he can abuse me legally?" the teen responded.

The officer said, "He is not abusing you. He is disciplining you."

‘A parent can’t just punch a child and kick a child’

Arizona attorney Ben Taylor says otherwise.

"In this video, I would disagree. A parent can’t just punch a child and kick a child," Taylor said. "That would be considered child abuse."

Body cam shows the teen recording officers with his cell phone. The phone is then taken away by one of the officers.

Sergio reaches back for it, and the officers take him down.

"The only thing more ridiculous than what these officers said, is what they did," Wulkan said.

‘Every parent should be concerned'

"You touch us, that means you go to the hospital, and you go to jail," an officer said.

Sergio was left with a bloody face and broken wrist, requiring him to need surgery.

"Every parent should be concerned. If this can happen to Sergio in his own home, imagine what can happen to kids on the street, when the cameras are not rolling," Wulkan said.

What's next:

The notice of claim was filed on Feb. 25. If they don’t reach a settlement in 60 days, they can file a lawsuit and go to trial.

FOX 10 reached out to Phoenix PD multiple times on Feb. 25 about this case, and are waiting for a response.