Man found 'covered in blood,' Phoenix police investigating

The Brief Phoenix police are investigating a man found "covered in blood" and in serious condition near 2nd and Moreland Streets Saturday night. Another man was detained by police nearby, but his role and whether he faces charges are currently unknown. The identities of both individuals and the circumstances leading up to the incident have not yet been released.



Phoenix police are investigating an incident after finding a man "covered in blood" on Saturday night.

What we know:

Around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, officers responded to 2nd Street and Moreland Street regarding "an unknown trouble."

The man, found "covered in blood," was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. Another man found nearby was detained by police.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and man detained are unknown. It is unclear if he is the suspect and if there are pending charges. No information was released regarding the events leading up to the incident.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the incident location.