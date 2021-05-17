Man found dead in car near 20th Avenue and Missouri in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a parked car near 20th Avenue and Missouri Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 4:15 p.m. pm May 16 and found a man with a gunshot wound inside of a car.
Detectives are still working to find out what led up to the shooting, and no suspect information was made available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
