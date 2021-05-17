Peoria Police investigating officer-involved shooting near 91st Avenue and Northern

Peoria police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 91st Avenue and Northern.

One officer reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries, but details about the suspect's condition have not been released.

Northbound traffic has been restricted at the intersection while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: