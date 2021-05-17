Phoenix PD: 6 officers, 4 others hospitalized after exposure to 'unknown substance'

Phoenix Police are investigating after several officers and other bystanders were exposed to "an unknown substance" near 40th Street and Camelback.

Officers say a group of people were doing drugs inside of an apartment in the area when someone armed with a knife barricaded the door and would not let anyone leave.

Another person had used pepper spray to try to escape.

When police went inside, they were exposed to the pepper spray as well as some kind of unknown drug.

Six police officers and four other people were hospitalized as a precaution, but were not displaying any symptoms and are expected to be fine.

The apartment has been evacuated while crews investigate.

