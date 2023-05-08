Man found dead in Mesa home, murder investigation underway

Police are investigating a murder after a man was found dead inside a home in a Mesa neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 2 a.m. on May 7 at a home near Gilbert Road and University Drive. When they got to the scene, police found 18-year-old Jeremiah Aviles dead inside the home.

No arrests have been made.

No further details were released by police.

Area where the shooting happened: