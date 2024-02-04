Man found dead inside Mesa apartment – police call his death 'suspicious'

A man was found dead inside an apartment in Mesa on Sunday morning and police say his death is being treated as suspicious.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, Mesa Police officers did a welfare check at an apartment near Power Road and Main Street. When they got inside, they found an unidentified man who was dead.

"The way the scene presents itself, we can’t rule out suicide or homicide, so we are treating it as suspicious," Mesa Police Det. Brandi Myers said.

The cause of the man's death is under investigation.

"The office of the medical examiner is on scene taking custody of the body and they will start their investigation into cause and manner of death," Det. Myers said.

No more information is available.

