Man found dead in a Phoenix park. Detectives are investigating.

Phoenix Police were called to an injured person at a park. When they arrived, they found a man dead.



Phoenix Police say a person was found dead at a park near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road on Saturday, Nov. 2.

According to a report, police arrived at the park in the morning after receiving calls that someone was injured. He was found dead when police made contact with the subject.

Detectives have opened an investigation.

No further information was provided, but more information is expected on this story later tonight.

Map of where the body was located: