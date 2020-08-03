Expand / Collapse search
Man found injured by Border Patrol dies in Yuma hospital

Published 
Immigration
Associated Press

YUMA, Ariz. - Border Patrol agents say a Mexican man has died at an Arizona hospital after falling off a section of the border wall.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the 33-year-old man died at a Yuma hospital on August 1.

Agents from the Yuma Border Patrol Sector located him on July 26 in an open field. The man told them that he was injured after falling from the border wall.

Authorities say the agents immediately called for firefighters. The man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Border Patrol officials did not release the man’s name or any details about the nature of his injuries.

