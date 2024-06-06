Man found shot on I-10 in Phoenix, DPS investigating

A man was found with several gunshot wounds Thursday morning along Interstate 10 in Phoenix, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers arrived at the scene near 75th Avenue just after 4 a.m. on June 6 and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No details on a suspect were released.

The right lane of westbound I-10 near 75th Avenue is blocked due to the investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

