Man found shot, killed in Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting on Dec. 21 in a Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead.
The shooting happened Wednesday near 43rd Avenue and Osborn and when officers got to the scene, they found a man lying in the road who had been shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
No further details have been released by police.
