Man found shot, killed in west Phoenix: police

Police say a man was found shot and killed early Thursday morning in west Phoenix.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to 79th Avenue and Roosevelt Street at around 8:30 a.m. on July 3 after someone called 911 saying they found a man inside a tent who was not moving.

When officers got to the scene, they found the man dead.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified.

What they're saying:

"Detectives are working on building a time frame of when this occurred and asking the public's help in identifying any suspect," Phoenix Police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the man was found dead