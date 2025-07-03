Man found shot, killed in west Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police say a man was found shot and killed early Thursday morning in west Phoenix.
What we know:
According to police, officers responded to 79th Avenue and Roosevelt Street at around 8:30 a.m. on July 3 after someone called 911 saying they found a man inside a tent who was not moving.
When officers got to the scene, they found the man dead.
What we don't know:
The victim was not identified.
What they're saying:
"Detectives are working on building a time frame of when this occurred and asking the public's help in identifying any suspect," Phoenix Police said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Map of where the man was found dead