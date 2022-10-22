Expand / Collapse search
Man found shot to death while parked in Phoenix alleyway

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Detectives are searching for possible suspects after a man was fatally shot multiple times in a car near 18th Street and McDowell overnight.

Patrol officers reportedly heard multiple shots fired in the area at around 12:53 a.m. and found a vehicle that was parked in a neighborhood alleyway.

They discovered Javier Pacheco Cardenas, 25, sitting in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

 Cardenas was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

