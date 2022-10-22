Carefree Highway shut down after deadly motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant

Carefree Highway has been shut down near Lake Pleasant after a deadly motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

Peoria Police said there were multiple fatalities after a van and motorcycle crashed, but did not release any other details about the victims.

State Route 74 will be closed for several hours in both directions between Lake Pleasant Parkway and Interstate 17 for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

More Arizona headlines