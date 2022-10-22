Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
7
High Wind Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM MDT until SUN 6:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Carefree Highway shut down after deadly motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Peoria
FOX 10 Phoenix

PEORIA, Ariz. - Carefree Highway has been shut down near Lake Pleasant after a deadly motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

Peoria Police said there were multiple fatalities after a van and motorcycle crashed, but did not release any other details about the victims.

State Route 74 will be closed for several hours in both directions between Lake Pleasant Parkway and Interstate 17 for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

More Arizona headlines